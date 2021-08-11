Cancel
Mariners aim to regain footing vs. Rangers

By Field Level Media
northwestgeorgianews.com
 8 days ago

Maybe the Seattle Mariners have lost their mojo. The clutch hit or diving catch that allowed them to accumulate a major-league-leading 23-8 record in one-run games appears to be gone. They've lost their past six games in such situations, including 5-4 in 10 innings Tuesday to the Texas Rangers. Before...

www.northwestgeorgianews.com

