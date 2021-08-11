World-Renowned Mixologist to Shake Up the Blended Festival

I’m not gonna lie to you: When I looked at the music lineup for the Blended Festival coming up this weekend, Aug. 13-14, at First Horizon Park, I really felt my age. I recognize Lil Jon, but I have to admit that I’d need to consult my colleagues over at Nashville Cream to find out who any of the other performers are. Admittedly that’s a me problem since I pretty much only listen to talk radio and WWOZ over the internet anymore, so I’m sure many of you are excited about the prospect of seeing Kaskade, Matt Stell, Bryce Vine and Blanco Brown over the course of the two-day event.