Businesses across the country continue to be challenged with finding workers amid a recovering economy and steady or rising unemployment claims. For some restaurants and service-related businesses in Long Grove, the challenge is no different as they seek to fill dozens of openings to operate at full capacity, or even to remain open. In response, the Village of Long Grove has organized a Hospitality and Food/Beverage Job Fair to take place Monday, August 9 from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. at Joanie's Pizza, located in the heart of the downtown area at 235 Robert Parker Coffin Road.