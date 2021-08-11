Humid with scattered storms Wednesday

A weak disturbance in the southwest flow aloft will bring a few more scattered showers and storms into the region today and this evening. As with the previous few days, these will be highly scattered in nature but also likely to produce locally heavy rainfall for those locations that do receive precipitation. Better chances will remain across the southern sections of the state, but we’ll see a few across northern OK. A few cells may produce gusty winds but organized severe weather threats are unlikely due to the lack of stronger flow aloft and weak steering currents. Temps are expected to stay in the mid to upper 80s with partly to occasionally cloudy conditions, yet humidity values will support heat index values nearing 100 in some locations. Heat index values Friday into the weekend are expected to rise very near or slightly above heat criteria with locations from 105 to 109, more so Sunday into early next week. A mid-level ridge of high pressure will begin expanding northward into most of the state this weekend, but locations on the northern edge of the ridge (northern OK and southern Kansas) will remain in a favorable position for a few storms. A few of these storms may become strong to severe with damaging winds the main threat.