Environment

Humid with scattered storms Wednesday

By Jim Loboy
WYTV.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHumid this morning. Patchy clouds and temperatures in the lower 70s and dew points in the lower 70s. Tropical feel continues with this thick air. Isolated storms this morning. Widespread storms look to develop by noon today. Some storms could be strong to severe with wind the primary threat. Downpours possible today as well. High in the mid to upper 80s. Feels like temperature in the low to mid 90s.

