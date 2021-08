This week, 782,000 year 11 and 13 students have received their A-level, BTEC and GCSE grades in unprecedented circumstances.All students deserve huge congratulations for their achievements, and we owe enormous thanks to the education staff who have done an incredible job, in both supporting students throughout this year and awarding grades that will help ensure all students can move on to the next step in their learning.However, alongside the record-breaking achievements seen this week, huge inequalities have been exposed. Inequalities that mean students on free school meals were less than half as likely to achieve a top grade at...