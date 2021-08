CinemaBlend participates in affiliate programs with various companies. We may earn a commission when you click on or make purchases via links. Star Wars has plenty of exciting projects arriving over the next few years, but one of the most intriguing will actually be with us before the end of the year. I’m talking about Star Wars: Visions, an anthology series that imagines the galaxy far, far away through an anime lens. Although we’d only gotten a peek at the project up to this point, we now have both a new look at the show and an official list for the A+ cast, which includes Star Trek legend George Takei, Stranger Things’ David Harbour, Shazam! 2’s Lucy Liu and much more.