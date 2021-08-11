Best cloud hosting services in 2021

In the web hosting sector, a relatively new innovation is cloud hosting, which is slowly changing the industry and being adopted by the best web hosting services. Cloud hosting works by bringing together a pool of resources instead of a specific server, like traditional dedicated or VPS hosting, meaning that you can draw on this pool as and when required. As a result, you can allocate extra RAM, storage, or bandwidth to hosting plans when you need it, such as adding extra resources for a short-term period of time, if you're expecting a temporary spike in traffic or sales.