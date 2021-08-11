Guest Opinion: Who lost Afghanistan?

Recent developments in Afghanistan and with US policy have saddened me. I spent much of the time between 2002 and 2012 living and working in Afghanistan. I worked with various U.S. aid programs, in launching a new currency at the end of 2002, in building the financial and banking system in the country and in teaching at the American University of Afghanistan in Kabul. I met and worked with many Afghans and saw first-hand many improvements in living conditions and in the economy. Even though I did spend years in the country and did learn one of its seven or eight languages, I was always an outsider and only heard about the different power shifts, the roles of the warlords, the corruption that inevitably is associated with very large flows of money.