Area Golf: Israelson makes the move to professional

After winning his last tournament as an amatuer at the Birchmont in Bemidji, Andrew Israelson turned pro and played in his first tournament as pro last week. The Staples native and North Dakota State University graduate made his debut as a professional golfer in the Hillcrest Invitational Pro-Am at Hillcrest Country Club in Yankton, South Dakota on the Dakota Tour. Israelson shot a three-round score of 5-over to miss the cut in his first ever tournament as a pro.