Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Bemidji, MN

Area Golf: Israelson makes the move to professional

By Conrad Engstrom
Brainerd Dispatch
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAfter winning his last tournament as an amatuer at the Birchmont in Bemidji, Andrew Israelson turned pro and played in his first tournament as pro last week. The Staples native and North Dakota State University graduate made his debut as a professional golfer in the Hillcrest Invitational Pro-Am at Hillcrest Country Club in Yankton, South Dakota on the Dakota Tour. Israelson shot a three-round score of 5-over to miss the cut in his first ever tournament as a pro.

www.brainerddispatch.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Arizona State
Bemidji, MN
Sports
City
Bemidji, MN
Local
Minnesota Sports
State
South Dakota State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Golf Tournament#Professional Golf#Birchmont#Staples#Hillcrest Country Club#The Dakota Tour#The Pga Tour#Pga#Asian#Twitter
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Golf
NewsBreak
PGA TOUR
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
AdvocacyPosted by
The Associated Press

Taliban suppress more dissent as economic challenges loom

KABUL, Afghanistan (AP) — The Taliban violently dispersed scattered protests for a second day Thursday amid warnings that Afghanistan’s already weakened economy could crumble further without the massive international aid that sustained the toppled Western-backed government. The Taliban have sought to project moderation and say they want good relations with...

Comments / 0

Community Policy