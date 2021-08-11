Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Austin, TX

Police funding, homeless spending, vaccination bonuses headline Austin budget discussions

Austin American-Statesman
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBy the end of the week, Austin City Council members are expected to approve a citywide budget for the upcoming fiscal year that will come in at $4.5 billion. This annual budget approval process gets underway Wednesday and, if necessary, will continue into Thursday and Friday. Council members have the option of working remotely or from City Hall, and speakers who have registered to share their thoughts on how best to spend taxpayer money can do so in-person or by telephone.

www.statesman.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Texas Government
Austin, TX
Government
City
Austin, TX
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Greg Abbott
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Homelessness#City#The City Council#The Police Department
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Homeless
Related
AdvocacyPosted by
The Associated Press

Taliban suppress more dissent as economic challenges loom

KABUL, Afghanistan (AP) — The Taliban violently dispersed scattered protests for a second day Thursday amid warnings that Afghanistan’s already weakened economy could crumble further without the massive international aid that sustained the toppled Western-backed government. The Taliban have sought to project moderation and say they want good relations with...

Comments / 0

Community Policy