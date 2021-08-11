Police funding, homeless spending, vaccination bonuses headline Austin budget discussions
By the end of the week, Austin City Council members are expected to approve a citywide budget for the upcoming fiscal year that will come in at $4.5 billion. This annual budget approval process gets underway Wednesday and, if necessary, will continue into Thursday and Friday. Council members have the option of working remotely or from City Hall, and speakers who have registered to share their thoughts on how best to spend taxpayer money can do so in-person or by telephone.www.statesman.com
