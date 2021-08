One of iOS 15's new features may have the ability to improve iPhone photographs by using post-processing to remove the ugly green flares sometimes seen in pictures. This discovery came from user Doubleluckstur on Reddit's r/iOSBeta page (via The Verge), who used an unknown iPhone running the iOS 15 developer beta. This would make for a great quality of life improvement to all iOS 15-compatible devices, including the upcoming iPhone 13. However users on older iPhones may find they're unable to use it, even if they can update to iOS 15, according to other users who've tried to replicate the trick.