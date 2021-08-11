DTN Livestock Open: Hogs Are Due for a Bounce

OMAHA (DTN) -- December corn is down 9 3/4 cents per bushel, November soybeans are down 30 3/4 cents, December KC wheat is down 8 3/4 cents, September Chicago wheat is down 10 cents and December Minneapolis wheat is down 3 1/4 cents. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is down 152.29 points and September crude oil is down $2.59 per barrel. The U.S. Dollar Index is up 0.310 and December gold is down $0.30 per ounce. Grains and the soy complex continue to fall in a risk-off trading day as rains are on the way to some of the drier regions of the western and Northern Plains, and crude oil is melting down, leading to ideas of lower biofuel usage of corn and soybeans. The U.S. Dollar Index has hit the highest level since November 2020 on ideas that the Fed could raise interest rates to calm inflation.