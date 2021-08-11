Cancel
Agriculture

DTN Livestock Open: Hogs Are Due for a Bounce

By Robin Schmahl, DTN Contributing Analyst
agfax.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCattle were the recipient of hope for higher cash this week while hogs suffered continued liquidation for the opposite reason. Hog futures are oversold while cattle remain in a sideways trading range. Cattle: Higher Futures: Higher Live Equiv: $225.95 +3.53*. Hogs: Steady Futures: Mixed Lean Equiv: $129.75 -1.84**. * based...

