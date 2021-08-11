Cancel
Smethport, PA

McKean County commissioners award funds from Act 152

By Fran De Lancey frdelancey@yahoo.com
Bradford Era
 8 days ago

SMETHPORT — The McKean County commissioners voted unanimously Tuesday to award $44,550 from Act 152 to applicants as recommended by the McKean County Act 152 Review. Under Act 152 of 2016, any county’s governing body may adopt a resolution or ordinance which allows the recorder of deeds to charge and collect an extra fee not over $15 for every deed or mortgage recorded, which will be deposited in a county demolition fund and used only for the demolition of blighted property in the county.

www.bradfordera.com

Comments / 0

