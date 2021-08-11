Loki writer reveals there's still one Easter egg that no one's spotted yet

Loki writer Michael Waldron has revealed that amongst the show's many Easter eggs, there's still one left that viewers have yet to notice. "Maybe there's one. I think there's one that's still out there that nobody's found yet," Waldron told CBR in the wake of the season 1 finale. When asked for a hint as to what it might be, he said: "No, I just want people to look. I just want to boost the numbers! [laughs] I want people watching!"