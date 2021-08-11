Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
TV Series

Loki writer reveals there's still one Easter egg that no one's spotted yet

By Emily Garbutt
Posted by 
GamesRadar+
GamesRadar+
 8 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Loki writer Michael Waldron has revealed that amongst the show's many Easter eggs, there's still one left that viewers have yet to notice. "Maybe there's one. I think there's one that's still out there that nobody's found yet," Waldron told CBR in the wake of the season 1 finale. When asked for a hint as to what it might be, he said: "No, I just want people to look. I just want to boost the numbers! [laughs] I want people watching!"

www.gamesradar.com

Comments / 0

GamesRadar+

GamesRadar+

5K+
Followers
18K+
Post
524K+
Views
ABOUT

GamesRadar+ takes you closer to the games, movies and TV you love.

 https://www.gamesradar.com/
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Easter Eggs#Cbr#Avengers#Disney Plus#The Total Film And Sfx#Huffpost#Nctj#Multimedia Journalism
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
TV Series
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Disney
Related
TV Serieswegotthiscovered.com

Marvel’s What If…? Contains A Hilarious Thanos Easter Egg

The first episode of Marvel’s What If…? premiered this past Wednesday on Disney Plus, and it set out the show’s stall pretty neatly. For the most part, it was a relatively straightforward rehash of Captain America: The First Avenger, albeit with a couple of major substitutions. Instead of scrawny Steve...
TV & VideosPosted by
BGR.com

Marvel’s big ‘No Way Home’ multiverse secret was confirmed by Loki’s lead writer

Loki just revealed the identity of another rising star at Marvel, and we’re not talking about the show’s cast. Head writer Michael Waldron delivered a unique standalone Loki story. The TV show offers fans another heartbreaking redemption arc for Loki (Tom Hiddleston) while brilliantly introducing the multiverse and Marvel’s next big villain. Waldron hasn’t only just on Loki for Marvel. He also wrote Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, which makes absolute sense given the topic at hand. And we now have another reason to appreciate Waldron, as the writer has seemingly confirmed the big Spider-Man: No Way Home...
TV Seriesepicstream.com

Tom Hiddleston Reveals Loki's Plan of Action in Season 2

We already know that Tom Hiddleston is returning in Loki Season 2 and that means we'll get to know how the God of Mischief dealt with being sent to a different universe. But what exactly is Loki's plan of action in the second season? Hiddleston revealed what the Asgardian is planning to do next in the Marvel Cinematic Universe series.
MoviesComicBook

Marvel's What If..? Writers Were Given One Rule for Using Spider-Man

When it comes to Hollywood, the film and television rights to Spider-Man become pretty messy. Sony owns the feature film rights to the web-slinger and his extensive family of characters. We know that, because the Culver City-based studio has made seven live-action movies featuring Peter Parker, and an additional Oscar-winning animated picture. Beyond that, however, things get real murky, real fast. When AC Bradley and her team were developing Marvel's What If...? for Disney+, they weren't immediately sure if they'd be allowed to use the character.
TV SeriesPosted by
BGR.com

‘Loki’ star reveals season 2’s focus after that shocking cliffhanger

Loki is the best MCU TV show so far, easily topping WandaVision and The Falcon and the Winter Soldier. That’s not just because Loki (Tom Hiddleston) is one of the most beloved characters in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. As fun as the redemption story of a different God of Mischief variant is, it’s even more exciting to discover the multiverse. That’s what Loki unleashed. The show’s finale freed the Sacred Timeline after revealing who the show’s real villain was. The final Loki episode also packs a great cliffhanger that sets up Loki for an epic season 2. And it so...
MoviesComicBook

Evil Dead Rise Director Reveals Evil Dead II Easter Egg on Twitter

The upcoming Evil Dead Rise will chart a new course for the beloved franchise, but there will be a number of connections and references it makes to the adventures that came before it, which includes director Lee Cronin confirming there's a subtle homage specifically to Evil Dead II. Cronin took to Twitter to share a photo from the film's set and a pizza box which read "Henrietta’s Pizzeria," which fans will likely know is a reference to the 1987 sequel in which Bruce Campbell's Ash Williams discovered the ghoulish Henrietta Knowby in the basement of the series' iconic cabin. Evil Dead Rise does not yet have a release date.
TV SeriesPosted by
Mega 99.3

Every Easter Egg in the ‘What If…?’ Premiere

What if there was a Marvel series imagining alternate versions of popular MCU characters? And what if that show was full of Easter eggs from throughout the Marvel Cinematic Universe, just waiting to be discovered?. Well, if such a thing existed, then we’d probably do a post like this one,...
TV Serieswegotthiscovered.com

Loki May Have Revealed More About Blade’s Vampires

The first season of Loki contained several clues to the future of the MCU, and notably set up the prospect of the Multiverse for the franchise going forward. One key source of Easter Eggs was the “lost and found” drawer at the TVA, which contains various Infinity Stones, as well as some eclectic trinkets and weapons. However, Screen Rant have noticed an object that might tell us more about how long vampires have been around for in the MCU, foreshadowing the new Blade movie.
TV Seriesepicstream.com

MCU Fans are Making Fun of Peter Quill's Fate in What If...? Episode 2

Socially awkward straightedge fraud. What If...?'s Guardians of the Galaxy meets Black Panther episode was home to several awesome moments and the grand send-off for the late Chadwick Boseman who voices his character T'Challa in the animated series. Episode 2 revolves around the story of how a simple accident changed the lives of two beloved Marvel heroes.
TV & VideosIGN

Loki - Win a Signed Poster from Tom Hiddleston

IGN Middle East has partnered with OSN to give away a signed poster from Loki star, Tom Hiddleston himself. The Disney+ Original series was release exclusively by OSN in the Middle Easst on June 9th, taking viewers from across the region on the mercurial villain's epic journey. Hardcore fans can now binge-watch all six episodes of Season 1, available on the OSN Streaming App.

Comments / 0

Community Policy