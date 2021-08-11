Cancel
DTN Grain Open: Soybeans, Bean Oil Jump to Sharp Gains

By Dana Mantini, DTN Senior Market Analyst
agfax.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePre-6 a.m. Globex Prices: December corn is up 4 3/4 cents, November soybeans are up 13 1/2 cents and Kansas City September wheat is 2 1/4 cents lower. CME Globex Recap: Early Tuesday, Dow Jones futures are slightly higher, with European markets mostly higher and Asian markets lower. The bond market is lower. Weather in the Plains and Midwest will be closely watched for changes but remains mostly active over the next few days with some extreme heat.

