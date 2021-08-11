Cletus A. Landrum

Cletus Alvin Landrum, 89, of Carmel, Indiana passed away on Monday, July 26, 2021. He was born on December 5, 1931 in Newark, Arkansas the son of Clinton and Essie (Green) Landrum. Cletus proudly served his country in the United States Army. He retired from Delco before starting his own tax and accounting consulting business, Landrum Tax Service. He loved spending time with his family, was a strong Christian and was an extremely hard working man. He also enjoyed reading, collecting military eagle statues and fishing. Cletus was very well known for being fun loving, his amazing sense of humor, and his incredibly generous heart.