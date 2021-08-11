One Dead In Clearwater Crash After Driver Attempts To Avoid Police

CLEARWATER, FL. – Clearwater Police are investigating a fatal crash that occurred at midnight near Chestnut Street and Prospect Avenue.

The vehicle, an SUV, originally had been eastbound on Court Street near Missouri Avenue when an officer attempted to make a traffic stop.

The vehicle then made a U-turn and headed west on Court Street.

The officer did not pursue the vehicle. Where Court Street and Chestnut street meet, the driver headed the wrong way on westbound on Chestnut, and directly into traffic, according to witnesses.

To avoid hitting someone head-on, the SUV swerved, lost control, and eventually struck a building nearby.

The driver was taken to Bayfront Health St. Petersburg for treatment of injuries.

Investigators say the passenger of the SUV, an adult female, died at the scene.

Police say the driver, who has been in prison multiple times over the years, will face multiple charges in connection to the crash.

Officials will release the name of the driver later this morning. The name of the passenger will be released once relatives have been notified.

