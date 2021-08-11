Cancel
Technology

Xiaomi Intros Its Own Robot Dog, And It's A Bit Creepy

By Kristijan Lucic
Android Headlines
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleXiaomi has announced its very own robot dog, and truth be said, it does look a bit creepy in the images the company shared. It may leave a completely different impression in real life, though, of course. This robot dog was announced alongside the Mi MIX 4 and Mi Pad 5 series.

www.androidheadlines.com

