Xiaomi Intros Its Own Robot Dog, And It's A Bit Creepy

Co-create with other Xiaomi fans when you have the Xiaomi CyberDog quadruped robot. The CyberDog boasts proprietary servo motors that give the robot speed, range of motion, and agility. In fact, it performs high-speed movements up to 3.2 m/s. And it even does backflips. What’s more, the NVIDIA Jetson Xavier NX platform powers this robot dog. This AI supercomputer features 384 CUDA Cores, a 6 Carmel ARM CPU, 48 Tensor Cores, and much more. Moreover, 11 sensors give the robot instant feedback, helping to direct its movements. Futhermore, AI camera sensors allow this robot to perceive its surroundings. There’s also SLAM, autonomous object tracking, and centimeter-scale obstacle avoidance navigation. This way, CyberDog creates maps and analyzes its surroundings in real time. It also responds to voice-commands and follows its owner, just like a real dog. Finally, the open source platform welcomes developers to experiment.