Briefs: Aug. 11
ANDERSON — On Wednesday, Aug. 11 at noon, Mark Harville, branch manager/mentor at SCORE Anderson, will present a virtual session. SCORE empowers all entrepreneurs to succeed. The organization believes anyone can start a small business with the right support. It also knows that the road is harder for some than for others. SCORE for All is the bridge that makes the journey to success more direct and sure-footed for entrepreneurs who need more support.www.heraldbulletin.com
