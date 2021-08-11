Woman in critical condition after shooting outside Fulton County motel

A woman is in critical condition after she was found with multiple gunshot wounds outside a Fulton County motel.

Fulton County police confirmed the shooting to a Channel 2 Action News photographer on the scene.

The shooting happened just after midnight at the Budgetel Inn off Fulton Industrial Boulevard. Police on the scene said that officers heard gunshots in the area.

When officers arrived, they found the woman who was shot multiple times. She was transported to a nearby hospital in critical condition, undergoing surgery

