What Not to Say at the Coffee Shop, According to TikTok's Favorite Barista
Baristas are an integral part of our mornings. They give us the delicious nectar that is coffee (which, let’s face it, we desperately need to get our days started). But according to TikTok’s favorite barista Morgan Eckroth, aka @Morgandrinkscoffee, it’s easy to get carried away and make a joke that doesn’t land well or divulge a little too much info. To help you avoid some uncomfortable moments, below are eight things not to say at a coffee shop.www.purewow.com
Comments / 0