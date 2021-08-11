WHERE ARE THEY NOW?: Woosley was a leader in softball, basketball

ST. LOUIS – More than 23 years have passed since Jacque Woosley played her last game for Edwardsville High School, but her sports memories from EHS are as vivid as ever. “I know Edwardsville has changed a lot, but the experience of growing up in a small town with all of my family being there and having my dad coach my teams was really special,” said Woosley, a 1998 EHS graduate who is now the Midwest Region sales director for Trinity Services Group, which manages food service operations in correctional facilities. “I was able to play with a lot of the same kids all the way through high school.