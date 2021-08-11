Multiple projects underway in Hackensack

Work is proceeding well on the streets and water main projects in downtown Hackensack, Jim Curran of Moore Engineering reported at the Aug. 1 city council meeting. The contractor, Utility Systems of America, has removed the old bituminous surface, plus aggregate underneath, to be re-ground and reused as the base for new asphalt. A 20-inch casing was bored under Highway 371 at Whipple to allow safe placement of a new water main. While water tower painting has not begun yet, that contractor, Tri-State Coating, is expected soon.