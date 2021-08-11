Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

Chicago Bears: Allen Robinson has high praise for Justin Fields

By Vincent Parise
Posted by 
FanSided
FanSided
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Chicago Bears have had a lot of nonsense surrounding them for many years. Now, they are hoping that is all in the past. Most of that nonsense is a result of not ever having a franchise quarterback that can get them over the hump. They have thought that they had that guy multiple times but nobody ever panned out the way they thought they would. Now, the hope of it passing all rests on Justin Fields shoulders.

dawindycity.com

Comments / 0

FanSided

FanSided

127K+
Followers
320K+
Post
58M+
Views
ABOUT

300+ fan-dedicated sites. Thousands of stories. Millions of readers. Your No. 1 destination for sports/entertainment coverage and most other awesome stuff.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Russell Wilson
Person
Justin Fields
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bears#American Football#Ohio State University#Nfl Network
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Chicago Bears
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
NFLPosted by
The Spun

ESPN’s Booger McFarland Has Blunt Message For Justin Fields

Chicago Bears rookie quarterback Justin Fields had a solid first preseason game, going 12 of 14 on his final four drives and scoring two touchdowns. But he raised some eyebrows with comments he made after the game, including Booger McFarland’s. Fields told the media after the 20-13 win over the...
NFLaudacy.com

Andy Dalton 'has a chip on his shoulder,' says Bears receiver Allen Robinson

Justin Fields' eye-popping preseason debut for the Chicago Bears this past weekend didn't prompt head coach Matt Nagy to rethink his quarterback plan for the regular season. He reiterated on Monday that veteran Andy Dalton is still the team's starter, and their touted first-round rookie remains the backup. And while...
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Look: Dez Bryant Has A Blunt Message For The Bears

Andy Dalton might feel strongly that he should be the Chicago Bears’ starting quarterback, but Dez Bryant appears to disagree. Earlier today, Dalton said that while rookie Justin Fields is primed for a strong career, right now is the veteran’s time to hold down the starting role. “Do I want...
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Tua Tagovailoa Reacts To Justin Fields’ NFL Debut

Tua Tagovailoa and Justin Fields crossed paths in college football only once. But they met on the football field as members of the Miami Dolphins and Chicago Bears respectively yesterday. And Tua liked what he saw from Fields. Speaking to the media after the Bears beat the Dolphins 20-13, Tua...
NFLwindycitygridiron.com

Bears training camp: A down day for Justin Fields

There are bound to be plenty of ups and downs over the course of any training camp. A combination of spending each day with the same people, tending to largely the same routine, and sometimes demanding more of your body than it’s willing to expend in a non-game atmosphere means an occasional lack of sharpness is inevitable.
NFLsaturdaydownsouth.com

Justin Fields' rocky debut has Bears fans pressing the panic button

Justin Fields was the 1st quarterback off the bench after Andy Dalton started the Chicago Bears’ preseason opener against the Miami Dolphins at Soldier Field. Dalton only played a pair of series, going 2-of-4 for 18 yards. That meant it was time for the rookie quarterback to get his turn,...
NFLNBC Sports

Justin Fields has solid performance in Bears’ preseason opener

Bears rookie quarterback Justin Fields has made his NFL debut, and fans in Chicago are liking what they’re seeing. Fields looks poised and in command of the Bears’ offense as he led them on back-to-back scoring drives, first leading the Bears into field goal range as the first half expired, and then running for a touchdown to conclude the first drive of the second half.
NFL247Sports

Analyst responds to Justin Fields calling game 'kind of slow'

Chicago Bears rookie quarterback Justin Fields raised eyebrows across the NFL with a strong debut. Then he raised even more after the game when he told reporters that the game, "was actually kind of slow to me, to be honest." Fields finished the game 14 of 20 for 142 yards...
NFLCBS Sports

Bears' Allen Robinson: Scratched with hammy issue

Robinson was a late scratch from Wednesday's practice due to a hamstring injury, Adam Hoge of NBC Sports Chicago reports. Rain may have played a role in the decision to hold Robinson out of practice. He was still in attendance, watching from the sideline, so there's a good chance this is just a day-to-day thing.
NFLwmleader.com

Justin Fields is key to Bears season

Everything from Chicago Bears coach Matt Nagy indicates Andy Dalton will be the team’s starting quarterback to start the season. Yet, everyone is waiting for the Justin Fields era to begin. It’s hard to handicap the Bears for the 2021 season because the team will look entirely different when Fields...

Comments / 0

Community Policy