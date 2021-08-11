Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in

Crossing Arts to host Northern Waters exhibition

By staff reports pilotnews@pilotindependent.com
The Pilot-Independent
 8 days ago

BRAINERD — Crossing Arts presents “Northern Waters,” artwork by Lindsey Personius and Calihan Yliniemi. This exhibition encompasses the beauty and abundant scenery and wildlife that Minnesota holds, through a collaboration of paintings by Yliniemi and pottery by Personius. Inspired by lake horizons, sunrises and sunsets, and reflections on the water, each of the mediums on display portrays fond memories of growing up on and around lakes in Minnesota, spending time with loved ones, and enjoying the sweet sounds of nature.

www.walkermn.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Art Education#Art Educator#Crossing Arts#Brainerd#Northern Waters#The University Of Idaho#Five Wings Arts Council
Related
AdvocacyPosted by
The Associated Press

Taliban suppress more dissent as economic challenges loom

KABUL, Afghanistan (AP) — The Taliban violently dispersed scattered protests for a second day Thursday amid warnings that Afghanistan’s already weakened economy could crumble further without the massive international aid that sustained the toppled Western-backed government. The Taliban have sought to project moderation and say they want good relations with...

Comments / 0

Community Policy