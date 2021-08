Covid-19 cases are on the rise in the Washington region as the delta variant of the coronavirus continues to spread mainly among unvaccinated people. While the region has not seen the kind of rapid rise in infections and hospitalizations as other areas of the country, the highly contagious Delta variant is causing concern among health care workers and elected officials. All jurisdictions in the D.C. region are now reporting substantial transmission of COVID-19, and many have reinstated indoor mask mandates.