CHAGRIN FALLS, Ohio — Lori Bendall had enough. During the Aug. 11 Chagrin Falls school board meeting, residents browbeat administrators and board members for 45 minutes. More than one demanded to know why information about a $15,000 payment to a consultant for a diversity and equity plan was not released after a public records request. Explanations that no harm was meant and that board members are not aware of every expense in a roughly $32 million budget were not enough.