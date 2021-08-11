Sen. Rob Portman’s infrastructure bill gets no love from his Republican would-be replacements: Capitol Letter

CLEVELAND, Ohio — The infrastructure bill approved Tuesday by the U.S. Senate is pretty popular with Americans. You can listen online here. That didn’t stop GOP candidates hoping to replace Ohio U.S. Sen. Rob Portman from bashing the bill, even though Portman was key in its approval. Instead, the candidates are falling in line with former President Donald Trump, who is critical of the bill’s passage because he sees it as a benefit to Democrats come election time. Meanwhile, it appears the men accused of plotting to kidnap the Michigan governor also targeted Ohio’s Mike DeWine. And in Cleveland, beloved Indians legend Rocky Colavito was honored on his 88th birthday with a statue in Little Italy.