Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Congress & Courts

Sen. Rob Portman’s infrastructure bill gets no love from his Republican would-be replacements: Capitol Letter

By Andrew J. Tobias, cleveland.com
Posted by 
Cleveland.com
Cleveland.com
 8 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Not impressed: All the leading Republican candidates seeking to replace outgoing Sen. Rob Portman said Tuesday that they oppose the bipartisan $1 trillion infrastructure bill Portman championed and spent months negotiating. Per Andrew Tobias, most of the Republicans cited Democratic House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s plan to hold the bill until the Senate takes up a larger spending bill containing Democratic priorities. Only state Sen. Matt Dolan, who’s not officially in the race, said he would have voted for the bill. Former President Donald Trump had argued the bill would help Democrats in 2022 and 2024 and said it would be “very hard” for him to endorse anyone “foolish enough” to vote for it.

www.cleveland.com

Comments / 0

Cleveland.com

Cleveland.com

Cleveland, OH
47K+
Followers
48K+
Post
21M+
Views
ABOUT

Cleveland.com is the premier news, sports and entertainment media website in Ohio. We provide 24/7 news to inform, engage and entertain readers.

 https://www.cleveland.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
State
Indiana State
State
Kentucky State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
John Cranley
Person
Nancy Pelosi
Person
Rob Portman
Person
Nan Whaley
Person
Mike Dewine
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Republicans#Infrastructure#Economy#Capitol Letter#Democratic#House#Senate#Democrats#The Ohio Supreme Court#Kids Count#America First#Ohioans#Super Pac#Dayton#Obm
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Microsoft
NewsBreak
Capitol
NewsBreak
Paypal
NewsBreak
Amazon
NewsBreak
Infrastructure Construction
NewsBreak
Republican Party
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Democratic Party
NewsBreak
Netflix
NewsBreak
Tesla
Related
Congress & CourtsWashington Examiner

Nancy Pelosi snubs bipartisanship

On the critical issue of infrastructure, the public witnessed a historic breakthrough last week as a bipartisan team of U.S. senators, led by Democrat Kyrsten Sinema of Arizona and Republican Rob Portman of Ohio, shepherded a $1.2 trillion infrastructure plan through the Senate. Over a third of the Republican caucus, 19 senators, joined the Democrats — practically a "Kumbaya" sing-along for a legislative body that has grown accustomed to either near-unanimous votes on uncontroversial legislation or bitter partisan splits from slim Republican or Democratic majorities.
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Toledo Blade

Is Matt Dolan the Rob Portman who can replace Rob Portman?

Can a centrist Republican emerge from Ohio's GOP Senate primary unscathed and with the nomination?State Sen. Matt Dolan is considering whether that's possible as he tours the state this month exploring a bid for retiring Sen. Rob Portman's seat.If he winds up entering the race, the Cleveland‑area lawmaker would be the lone Republican in his lane. Asked whether he's actively seeking the endorsement of former President Donald Trump, Mr. Dolan shrugs and says he certainly wouldn't turn it down. When he speaks about running for office he evokes Mr. Portman, whose pragmatic mild‑manneredness feels to some out of step with...
Jacksonville, FLFlorida Times-Union

Letters: Infrastructure bill shows all that's wrong with Congress

You might think about Putin at the Politburo or maybe Xi and other communist leaders in China but you would be wrong. The 2,700-page proposal came from members of the U.S. Senate from both sides of the aisle who are backing the $1 trillion infrastructure bill which is moving through Capitol Hill.
Congress & CourtsWashington Post

How Mitch McConnell and Senate Republicans learned to stop worrying about a Biden victory and love the infrastructure bill

What happened Tuesday in the Senate might seem like nothing short of a political miracle: Nineteen Republican senators, including Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, joined with Democrats to pass a $1 trillion infrastructure bill, advancing President Biden’s top domestic priority. But those Republicans said there was nothing mystical about it. The vote...
Ohio StatePosted by
Cleveland.com

Ohio GOPers vying to replace Sen. Rob Portman blast his popular infrastructure deal, lining up with Donald Trump: The Wake Up podcast

CLEVELAND, Ohio — The infrastructure bill approved Tuesday by the U.S. Senate is pretty popular with Americans. You can listen online here. That didn’t stop GOP candidates hoping to replace Ohio U.S. Sen. Rob Portman from bashing the bill, even though Portman was key in its approval. Instead, the candidates are falling in line with former President Donald Trump, who is critical of the bill’s passage because he sees it as a benefit to Democrats come election time. Meanwhile, it appears the men accused of plotting to kidnap the Michigan governor also targeted Ohio’s Mike DeWine. And in Cleveland, beloved Indians legend Rocky Colavito was honored on his 88th birthday with a statue in Little Italy.
Phoenix, AZRegister Citizen

Infrastructure bill gives Sen. Sinema bipartisan victory

PHOENIX (AP) — Arizona Democratic Sen. Kyrsten Sinema has faced unrelenting tension with activists in her party over her insistence that bipartisan deal-making is still the way to do big things during a hyper-partisan era in Washington. She got a measure of tentative vindication Tuesday when the Senate passed a...
Ohio Statetennesseestar.com

New Ohio Sen. Portman-Endorsed Infrastructure Amendment Could Hurt Cryptocurrency Industry

A proposed amendment to the bipartisan infrastructure legislation, introduced by Senators Rob Portman (R-OH), Mark Warner (D-VA), and Kyrsten Sinema (D-AZ), could dramatically harm the cryptocurrency industry, according to various officials. The measure would increase IRS reporting requirements for the cryptocurrency industry, a move that could potentially hurt American innovation.
Ohio Stateamericanmilitarynews.com

New report from Ohio’s Sen. Rob Portman finds cybersecurity flaws at seven federal agencies

Computer systems at seven federal agencies don’t comply with basic cybersecurity standards needed to protect sensitive data and still exhibit flaws they’ve had for years, even though the federal agencies have been repeatedly told what they should do to improve, according to a new study released by U.S. Senators Rob Portman of Ohio and Gary Peters of Michigan.
Congress & CourtsPosted by
Cleveland.com

Sen. Rob Portman deserves thanks for supporting recycling infrastructure

Our community applauds Sen. Portman for his key role in advancing infrastructure legislation to repair Ohio’s roads and bridges and create new jobs. Ohio’s beverage industry is especially thrilled to see that funding for municipal recycling upgrades and education efforts are part of the package. These investments will help spur public-private partnerships like our Every Bottle Back initiative, which is making investments in Ohio to increase collection and reuse of our industry’s 100% recyclable plastic bottles.
Florida StateNPR

Republican Sen. Rick Scott Talks Infrastructure, Climate And The Pandemic In Florida

Congress was supposed to be on summer break over the weekend. Instead, they spent yesterday debating a trillion-dollar infrastructure bill. This package seems certain to pass, which would make the bill a rare bipartisan accomplishment for Congress. If it does become law, that will be despite the opposition of people like our next guest. Senator Rick Scott is a Republican from Florida who has raised objections over the impact the bill will have on the deficit.
Congress & CourtsSlate

Can This Moderate Congressman Stop Pelosi and the Progressives’ Agenda?

When the House of Representatives returns early from summer recess next week to vote on a blueprint for Democrats’ eventual multitrillion-dollar spending bill, the Democratic majority will quickly have to resolve a high-stakes standoff. In one corner: Speaker Nancy Pelosi, President Joe Biden, and a comfortable majority of House Democrats. In the other: nine House moderates, led by New Jersey Rep. Josh Gottheimer, co-chair of the bipartisan but not necessarily accurately named Problem Solvers Caucus.

Comments / 0

Community Policy