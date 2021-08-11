Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Public Health

No, COVID has nothing to do with zombie vampires, but misinformation about ‘I Am Legend’ is swirling

By Sonia Rao
Seattle Times
 8 days ago

“I Am Legend,” Francis Lawrence’s post-apocalyptic thriller in which a virus genetically re-engineered to cure cancer instead destroys mankind, is famously not a documentary. You’d be hard-pressed to find people who believe its lead actor, Will Smith, to be an actual virologist for the U.S. Army. And yet as recently...

www.seattletimes.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Richard Matheson
Person
Steven Soderbergh
Person
Akiva Goldsman
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid#I Am Legend#Zombies#Vampires#Covid#The U S Army#New York Times#Reuters#Americans#Columbia University#Popular Mechanics#The Washington Post
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Pfizer
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Netflix
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
Related
Movieswegotthiscovered.com

A Great Denzel Washington Thriller Is Blowing Up On Streaming

The streaming wars have become more combative and heated than ever as new platforms regularly enter the mix, but one thing you can rely on whether we’re talking out Netflix, Amazon, Hulu or HBO Max, is that anything starring Denzel Washington is guaranteed to draw in an audience, regardless of how old or new the movie in question is.
Public HealthPosted by
FanSided

Stephen Colbert breaks down COVID conspiracies like I Am Legend theory

Conspiracy theories are by no means unique to the COVID-19 pandemic. But the growing amount of disinformation around the vaccine continues to have real-world consequences. Last night on The Late Show, Stephen Colbert’s monologue addressed some of the more outlandish theories. Colbert has spent years countering conspiracy theories. Most of...
Internethotspotatl.com

“I Am Legend” Is Trending On Twitter & It’s For The Most Ridiculous Reason Ever

Life often does imitate art, but not in this case. Will Smith’s blockbuster film I Am Legend, a rehash of the 1971 film The Omega Man starring the late Charlton Heston, which is based on Richard Matheson’s novel, The Last Man on Earth, is currently trending on Twitter, and no, it’s not because there is a sequel in the works. Unfortunately for one woman, it was her excuse for not taking the COVID-19 vaccine.
MoviesDecider

‘I Am Legend,’ a Work of Fiction, Not a Legit Reason to Remain Un-Vaxxed

It’s always infrastructure week for Will Smith’s solitary US Army virologist Robert Neville in the 2007 film I Am Legend, as he struggles to stay sane, safe, and sufficiently provisioned in a post-apocalyptic lower Manhattan ravaged by a genetically-engineered virus that killed most of the world. Neville talks to mannequins on the regular. But since he desperately searches for a cure when he isn’t being a little crazy, even Neville would think it was insane for somebody to offer his predicament as proof that getting vaccinated out here in the real world is a bad idea. And yet, here we are.
Public HealthPosted by
IndieWire

‘I Am Legend’ Writer Shuts Down Anti-Vaxxers Citing His Film as Reason Not to Get Covid Vaccine

“I Am Legend” co-writer Akiva Goldsman issued a blunt response on social media to anti-vaxxers citing the 2007 Will Smith blockbuster as a reason not to get vaccinated, or at least a reason to be concerned and skeptical about getting the vaccine. Anti-vaxxers have been referencing “I Am Legend” across social media, but Goldsman caught wind of the recent attention around his film because of an article published by The New York Times that focused on employees in New York City resistant to getting vaccinated. As reported by The Times: “One employee said she was concerned because she thought a vaccine...
MoviesPosted by
Indy100

‘I Am Legend’ screenwriter debunks vaccine conspiracy theory

There have been many Covid-19 vaccine conspiracy debates and questions floating around. But a new theory involving the 2007 sci-fi movie I Am Legend, starring Will Smith has become a new topic of discussion, to which a screenwriter for the film shut it down.On Monday, Akiva Goldsman, the screenwriter in question, anti-vaccine propaganda using the fictitious film starring Smith as grounds for not getting the jabs was refuted 14 years later.In the film, people are turned into zombies by a genetically reprogrammed virus, not a vaccine.“Oh. My. God. It’s a movie. I made that up. It’s. Not. Real,”...
ScienceWashington Post

‘I Am Legend’ vaccine guidance is just the beginning of bad fictional advice!

“One employee said she was concerned because she thought a vaccine had caused the characters in the film “I Am Legend” to turn into zombies. People opposed to vaccines have circulated that claim about the movie’s plot widely on social media. But the plague that turned people into zombies in the movie was caused by a genetically reprogrammed virus, not by a vaccine.”
MoviesCNET

HBO Max: 12 best movies to watch this week

This week on HBO Max sees the return of one of the biggest movies of the year. Godzilla vs. Kong stomps back onto the streamer on Tuesday. On Friday, you have three movies to choose from. Half Brothers (2020) is a comedy-drama about a Mexican aviation exec who learns he has an American half-brother. The polar opposites are forced to embark on a road trip adventure, tracing the path their father took from Mexico to the US.
MoviesFirst Showing

Official Trailer for 'Boris Karloff: The Man Behind The Monster' Doc

"He was Uncle Boris." Shout Factory has revealed an official trailer for Boris Karloff: The Man Behind The Monster, a documentary about the horror icon - actor Boris Karloff. He passed away back in 1969, but has left a remarkable legacy that still lives on today. Karloff is best known for his role as "The Monster" in the classic horror films Frankenstein (1931), Bride of Frankenstein (1935), and also Son of Frankenstein (1939). This documentary examines his extraordinary 60-year career in the entertainment industry, as well as his continuing influence as a horror icon. Directed by Thomas Hamilton and co-produced and co-written by Ron MacCloskey, the film provides a riveting depiction of Karloff and the genre he helped define through exclusive interviews with his daughter, Sarah Karloff, and many filmmakers he influenced, including Peter Bogdanovich, Guillermo del Toro, Christopher Plummer, John Landis, Roger Corman and Kevin Brownlow. It features the original song "Frankenstein's Lament" by famed jazz bassist Jay Leonhart. Take a look below.
MoviesCollider

'Boris Karloff: The Man Behind The Monster' Documentary Trailer Revisits a Horror Icon With Guillermo Del Toro, Joe Dante & More

Shout! Studios has released the trailer for their upcoming documentary, Boris Karloff: The Man Behind The Monster. The film explores how William Henry Pratt, a half-Indian boy from Surrey, became the iconic Universal horror star Boris Karloff. Along the way, the film touches on his most iconic roles, from Frankenstein to How the Grinch Stole Christmas.
MoviesDecider

‘Reminiscence’ on HBO Max: The Reviews Are In

Sci-fi fans, listen up: Westworld co-creator Lisa Joy’s new film Reminiscence is headed your way. The Hugh Jackman and Rebecca Ferguson-led sci-fi noir debuts in theaters and on HBO Max on August 20, but is it worth streaming? Based on early reactions from critics, your mileage with Reminiscence may vary.
Sciencebuzzfeednews.com

15 Science Fiction And Fantasy Film And TV Adaptations To Look Forward To

What it’s about: Originally published as short stories in 1942, the series by famed science fiction author Isaac Asimov then turned into a trilogy of novels set in planets across the galaxy all ruled by the Galactic Empire. Start reading the series with Foundation. Where to watch: Apple TV+. Latest...
MoviesPosted by
TheThings

The Truth About Laurence Fishburne's Strange Start In Hollywood

Laurence Fishburne has come a long way since playing Morpheus in The Matrix. Then again, he came an even further distance from the start of his career to the 1999 sci-fi mega-hit blockbuster. In fact, the earliest parts of Laurence's career were downright strange and somewhat hilarious when you think of the respected actor he's since become.

Comments / 0

Community Policy