5 little-known facts about Emperor Palpatine actor Ian McDiarmid

If you consider yourself a fan of either TV or film, then chances are you've probably heard of Christian Slater. The veteran actor is known for a number of notable productions, whether it be his big-screen debut in 1985's The Legend of Billie Jean or for his turn as the titular character in the acclaimed series Mr. Robot. The actor has become somewhat of a pop culture staple, so much so that Chris Evans' recent tweet about his love of the actor went viral. Although getting a shoutout from Captain America didn't earn Slater a place in the Marvel family, it now seems he'll be joining the Star Wars universe for a new Disney+ project.