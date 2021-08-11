Cancel
BitMEX enters $100M settlement with US regulators, but founders still not out of trouble

By Steve Kaaru
coingeek.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBitMEX has entered a $100 million settlement agreement with U.S. regulators after a legal battle that started in October 2020. The derivatives trading platform allegedly violated U.S. regulations when it offered investment products without acquiring the necessary license and failed to implement customer identification programs. Despite the settlement, the cryptocurrency exchange’s founders and top executives are still not out of trouble.

