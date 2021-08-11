BitMEX enters $100M settlement with US regulators, but founders still not out of trouble

Get your daily, bite-sized digest of cryptoasset and blockchain-related news – investigating the stories flying under the radar of today’s crypto news. US mortgage lender United Wholesale Mortgage (UWM), previously known as United Shore Financial, will start accepting cryptocurrency payments by the end of this year, Detroit Free Press reported. The company’s CEO Mat Ishbia stated in an earnings call that they are hoping to do it “before anyone in the country,” and that they’re looking at adding support for bitcoin (BTC) first, but with ether (ETH) and other cryptos to follow.