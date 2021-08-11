Cancel
Mental Health

A LEAGUE OF HER OWN: Walking away from negativity and letting positive energy in

Wicked Local
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleI think one of the hardest lessons to learn is sometimes people betray you, and for self-preservation, you have to let go of friendships that you thought would last a lifetime. I am not an easy person to get close to. I’m guarded and the ability to trust is difficult....

www.wickedlocal.com

Mental HealthPsych Centra

How to Know Yourself Better

Most of us only know ourselves on a surface level. You can deepen your self-discovery with these creative exercises. Many of us can name our favorite foods, books, and shows. But we might be less inclined to have a deeper self-awareness — the kind that connects the dots between our past and present or picks up on how our emotions may be guiding our behavior.
Career Development & Advicepsychologytoday.com

5 Life-Changing Ways to Use Sensitivity at Work

In workplaces that glorify strength and power, highly sensitive people may falsely assume that their sensitivity is a weakness. Highly sensitive people have unique strengths, such as being effective communicators, keeping track of details and making great team members. Many sensitive people do not fare well when caught off-guard, but...
Mental HealthPsych Centra

Finding Peace of Mind: 6 Steps Toward Lasting Serenity

In the busy whirlwind of life, calmness might seem like a friend you rarely have the chance to catch up with. Peace of mind, also described as inner calm, refers to an internal state of tranquility. When you have peace of mind, you might feel:. at ease within yourself. a...
Mental Healthpsychologytoday.com

The Real Reason to Avoid Self-Judgment

Judgment is an important tool for thinking. Misapplying or overapplying self-judgment can keep you stuck in a bad situation. To change your behavior, consider instead the causes of blame. Bring to mind the thing that you beat yourself up about the most. Maybe you procrastinate. Maybe you overeat. Whatever it...
Mental HealthPosted by
The Atlantic

The Opposite of Toxic Positivity

Countless books have been written on the “power of gratitude” and the importance of counting your blessings, but that sentiment may feel like cold comfort during the coronavirus pandemic, when blessings have often seemed scant. Refusing to look at life’s darkness and avoiding uncomfortable experiences can be detrimental to mental health. This “toxic positivity” is ultimately a denial of reality. Telling someone to “stay positive” in the middle of a global crisis is missing out on an opportunity for growth, not to mention likely to backfire and only make them feel worse. As the gratitude researcher Robert Emmons of UC Davis writes, “To deny that life has its share of disappointments, frustrations, losses, hurts, setbacks, and sadness would be unrealistic and untenable. Life is suffering. No amount of positive thinking exercises will change this truth.”
Fitnessgentside.co.uk

Man stopped showering, this is what happened to his body

James Hamblin, a journalist working in The Atlantic, decided to try out a rather unique experiment for his newspaper. He committed to forgo daily showers to see how his body would react. His experiment. Instead of jumping right into the experiment, he took it one step at a time. Initially,...
Public HealthNewsweek

Man's Entire Family Dies of COVID in the Same Week After Refusing to Get Vaccinated

A Cardiff, Wales resident, whose mother, father, and brother died of COVID-19 within one week of each other, is now urging the public to get vaccinated against the virus. The instance, tragically, is far from isolated, as COVID-19 patients and their families are increasingly expressing their regret over not getting vaccinated—meanwhile, experts warn that "vaccine hesitancy" is a pressing issue to be grappled with in the fight against the virus.
Family RelationshipsWashington Post

A mom of 4 who died of covid days after her husband makes one final wish: ‘Make sure my kids get vaccinated’

A few weeks ago, Lydia Rodriguez thought her body was strong enough to fight the coronavirus without the vaccine. But after a week-long church camp, she and other members of her family tested positive for the coronavirus. By the time Rodriguez, 42, changed her mind and asked for the shot, it was too late, her doctor said. A ventilator awaited her, her cousin Dottie Jones told The Washington Post.
Societychatsports.com

'I was in so much pain I asked the doctor to put me to sleep': Paul Canoville, Chelsea's first black player, on how his brush with death inspired his ongoing fight against racism in football

Paul Canoville runs a finger along the scar snaking for about 10 inches down the outside of his right knee and recalls the game when one tackle effectively ended his career. ‘No keyhole surgery in those days,’ he smiles drily, and flexes the other leg to relieve the discomfort as he drifts on to the subject of arthritis and a conversation with a specialist who told him that, at 59, he was too young for replacement knees.
HomelessPosted by
InspireMore

‘He appeared on ‘Adopt US Kids’ 3 months after he was with us. ‘He doesn’t want to be adopted.’: Mom adopts son as adult, co-writes story with him

Get more stories like this in your inbox! Sign up for Smile, our free daily good news email read by over 825K people!. “When my husband and I met and fell in love, we knew we wanted to be foster parents someday. We knew we would like to adopt children, and we both agreed we were fine with providing a family for a child versus ‘creating’ a family by having biological children. We both felt like it was important to strive to be a loving, safe, and caring place for a child to feel like they belonged; and if that was an older child we were ok, in fact, we were licensed to be therapeutic foster parents with an agency that is known for placing teens and older children. We assumed we would probably be foster parents for a few years and maybe eventually adopt an older child that was open to the idea of adoption.
Mental Healthpsychologytoday.com

What's Your Emotional Style?

Many of us have a dominant emotion, such as anxiety. Focusing on your dominant emotion can be mentally taxing. Listening to your non-dominant emotions can give you feedback on life decisions. Emotions all have a purpose. In fact, they all have useful purposes. However, each of us has our own...

