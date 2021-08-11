5 Things You Should Know About Having Your Student Loans Forgiven In The PSFL Program

PSLF is a program that could eliminate some of your student loan debt—as long as you meet all the requirements, that is. In 2007, the Bush Administration signed the College Cost Reduction and Access Act which was created to ease the financial burden for low income college students, cut borrowers student debt interest rates, support Historically Black Colleges and Universities, but also ensure borrowers who worked in public service professions had the benefit of loan forgiveness due to their commitment to public service.