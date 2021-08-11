Lionel Messi targeting more Champions League glory after being unveiled by PSG
Lionel Messi is dreaming of winning the Champions League again as he starts a new and unexpected chapter in his career with Paris St Germain. Securing an elusive first triumph in Europe’s elite club competition will be the immediate target for the Argentina forward, who has won it four times with Barcelona, and his expensively assembled team-mates in a side which finished second in Ligue 1 last season.www.fourfourtwo.com
