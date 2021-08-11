Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
UEFA

Lionel Messi targeting more Champions League glory after being unveiled by PSG

By PA Staff
fourfourtwo.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLionel Messi is dreaming of winning the Champions League again as he starts a new and unexpected chapter in his career with Paris St Germain. Securing an elusive first triumph in Europe’s elite club competition will be the immediate target for the Argentina forward, who has won it four times with Barcelona, and his expensively assembled team-mates in a side which finished second in Ligue 1 last season.

www.fourfourtwo.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mauricio Pochettino
Person
Lionel Messi
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Barcelona#Psg#Psg#The Champions League#Qatari Sports Investments#Psg English#Tottenham#Argentinian#Catalan
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
UEFA
Place
Europe
NewsBreak
Paris Saint-Germain F.C.
NewsBreak
Champions League
Soccer
Tottenham Hotspur F.C.
Soccer
FC Barcelona
Country
Argentina
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
Soccerchatsports.com

Thierry Henry sends warning to PSG after Lionel Messi move

Former Barcelona striker Thierry Henry has offered his thoughts on Lionel Messi’s move to Paris Saint-Germain and has a warning for the French side. Messi has joined Mauricio Pochettino’s side on a free transfer and could link up with Kylian Mbappe and Neymar to from a fearsome looking attack. Yet...
SoccerYardbarker

Thierry Henry offers his verdict on Lionel Messi’s move to Paris Saint-Germain

Appearing on French television, Henry gave his opinion on his former teammate Lionel Messi’s decision to join Paris Saint-Germain after being forced to leave Barcelona. The pair won the 2009 Champions League together under Guardiola, beating an imperious Manchester United in the final in Rome. “The balance is the most...
Soccerpunditarena.com

Lionel Messi “already in talks” with PSG after Barcelona departure

Lionel Messi has made contact with Paris Saint-Germain. Lionel Messi is reportedly in talks with PSG after it was confirmed last night that he won’t be staying at FC Barcelona. The Athletic reports that Messi has reached out to current PSG manager and fellow Argentine Mauricio Pochettino, as he looks...
UEFAwphm.net

Messi introduced at PSG, sets sights on fifth Champions League title, after 'very tough' exit from Barcelona

(PARIS) — In his first press conference as a player for Paris Saint-Germain, soccer star Lionel Messi says he is hoping to win the UEFA Champions League for a fifth time. Messi officially signed with PSG on Tuesday, inking a two-year deal with an option to continue with the club for an additional season. Sources told ESPN’s Julien Laurens that he will earn $35-41 million per year.
SoccerTribal Football

PSG announce time for media unveiling of Lionel Messi

PSG have announced Lionel Messi will be unveiled to the media on Wednesday morning. Messi signed for PSG on Tuesday afternoon. The Argentina captain arrived in France in the afternoon, and the club have since announced his signing. With a nod to this imminent signing, PSG had announced that they...
Soccer90min.com

Lionel Messi discusses PSG transfer, Barcelona exit and Champions League ambitions

Lionel Messi has praised Paris Saint-Germain for how ‘fast and serious’ they reacted to the news that he would be leaving Barcelona, concluding a deal in less than a week. Barcelona’s statement about their inability to keep Messi owing to La Liga salary regulations was made just last Thursday, with PSG announcing that they have signed the six-time Ballon d’Or winner to a two-year contract only five days later on Tuesday.
Soccerchatsports.com

PSG targeting Cristiano Ronaldo following Lionel Messi signing

Paris Saint-Germain are hoping to bring Cristiano Ronaldo to Ligue 1 next summer, according to Spanish outlet AS. The Portuguese has proven himself over the last two decades as one of the greatest players to ever play football. He has scored over 700 goals, become the all time top goalscorer in the Champions League and on the international stage, won five Champions Leagues and seven league titles, and won five Ballon d’Or awards.
SoccerPosted by
The Independent

Lionel Messi press conference LIVE: PSG unveil Argentine legend after move from Barcelona – latest updates

Lionel Messi is being unveiled by Paris Saint-Germain in a press conference today after completing his move to the club last night. The 34-year-old Messi has signed a two-year deal with the option of a third, worth around €35m per year. He will wear the No30 shirt, the same number he wore when he first joined Barcelona. Messi became a free agent on 1 July when his deal with Barcelona expired and had reached an agreement to extend his 21-year stay with the Spanish club. Messi leaves Barcelona having scored a record 672 goals in 778 appearances for the...
SoccerPosted by
12up

Lionel Messi to PSG is official

Earlier this week, Lionel Messi was brought to tears saying goodbye to Barcelona. Hearts continue to be broken knowing that Messi won't be making his unreal plays at Camp Nou. Now, though, he already has a new home. On Tuesday, Messi to Paris Saint-Germain was made official, as the legendary...
SoccerPosted by
Daily Herald

Without Messi, Griezmann gets chance to shine at Barcelona

MADRID -- As Barcelona continues adjusting to life without Lionel Messi, Antoine Griezmann gets his best chance yet to take a leading role at the Catalan club. Griezmann will be making his 101st appearance with Barcelona when the club visits Athletic Bilbao in the second round of the Spanish league on Saturday. The French striker finally has the opportunity to take center stage and become a protagonist in Messi's absence.
Soccer90min.com

Marseille's Boss Complains of Injustice After PSG Sign Lionel Messi

Paris Saint-Germain completed arguably the biggest signing in football history when they completed the transfer of Lionel Messi for free, with the Argentinian agreeing to a two-year contract, with the option of extending his deal by another year. While PSG fans were no doubt overjoyed by the signing of the...
SoccerInternational Business Times

Former Barcelona Star Sends Warning To PSG Ahead Of Lionel Messi's Ligue 1 Debut

Former FC Barcelona star Thierry Henry has warned Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) regarding Lionel Messi's arrival at Parc des Princes. Messi, who moved from Barcelona to PSG on a free transfer in the 2021 summer transfer window, is set to form one of the lethal attacks in European soccer along with Neymar and Kylian Mbappe.
Soccerchatsports.com

Sergio Aguero reveals Barcelona squad number

Barcelona new signing Sergio Aguero has been showing off his new squad number at the Camp Nou and has opted for the No. 19 shirt. The striker wore the No. 10 at Manchester City, and had been a contender to take over Lionel Messi’s iconic shirt, but has gone for something different instead.
Soccer90min.com

Barcelona offer Lionel Messi's vacant number 10 shirt to Philippe Coutinho

Barcelona are thought to have offered Lionel Messi’s iconic number 10 shirt to Philippe Coutinho, who is currently not assigned a squad number at Camp Nou. There have been calls for Barça to retire Messi’s shirt following his departure to Paris Saint-Germain, However, until others like Miralem Pjanic and Samuel Umtiti leave, it is currently the only number that is still available in the first-team squad, where shirts run from 1-24.
Soccer90min.com

Kylian Mbappe decides to stay at PSG this season

Kylian Mbappe has decided to stay with Paris Saint-Germain this summer, likely delaying any potential transfer to Real Madrid until next summer. Mbappe is in the final year of his PSG contract and failure from the club to agree a new deal with the 2018 World Cup winner would see him become available as a free agent, with Real likely to be ready and waiting to snap him up after years of mutual admiration.

Comments / 0

Community Policy