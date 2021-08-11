Lionel Messi targeting more Champions League glory after being unveiled by PSG

Lionel Messi is being unveiled by Paris Saint-Germain in a press conference today after completing his move to the club last night. The 34-year-old Messi has signed a two-year deal with the option of a third, worth around €35m per year. He will wear the No30 shirt, the same number he wore when he first joined Barcelona. Messi became a free agent on 1 July when his deal with Barcelona expired and had reached an agreement to extend his 21-year stay with the Spanish club. Messi leaves Barcelona having scored a record 672 goals in 778 appearances for the...