Halle Berry: Bruised wasn't meant for me

Wonderwall.com is taking a look back at the stars who found love, suffered heartbreak or experienced some other major event in their love lives in mid-July 2021, starting with this unexpected coupling… On July 19, Celebitchy reported that the new print edition of Us Weekly makes the wild claim that Jennifer Aniston "has been enjoying a fling" with Halle Berry's former long-term partner, Gabriel Aubry. "Jen is so happy to be having fun again," a source allegedly said, adding that the actress is currently focused on "enjoying herself on a spontaneous level … [in] every aspect of her life." The article — which curiously does not appear on Us Weekly's website, indicating there may be something fishy with the reporting — goes on to claim that, according to the source, Jen has been keeping her dates with the comely Canadian "low-key and under the radar." Said the source, "Jen likes that she can enjoy herself free of judgement or expectation. That's why Gabriel is great for her. He's a laid-back and sensitive guy who's not going to blab about things and Jen can feel safe knowing that what happens behind closed doors will stay private." Continued the alleged insider, "Unlike years gone by, Jen isn't bothered about finding someone special for a long-term, exclusive deal. She has a chill, way more content type of vibe. 'If it happens, it happens' is her new philosophy." The source then said of the male model, "Physically he's perfect, eyes are a big thing for Jen and she's a sucker for guys with blonde hair and a deep tan." (Sound familiar?) Even stranger, the article then notes that the Emmy winner has a secret "friends with benefits situation" with ex-husband Brad Pitt … which contradicts Us Weekly' previous reporting about the nature of their relationship. "Brad won't mind that Jen's having fun and enjoying dates with Gabriel. They don't really talk about other people they hang out with. It would be a little awkward. Brad trusts Jen to make the right choices with this stuff and knows she can look after herself," the source reportedly said.