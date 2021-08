An investigation by the Chautauqua County Sheriff's Office Criminal Investigation Division has led to the arrest of a Silver Creek man on a rape charge. The Sheriff's Office says that 32-year-old Cornelius Brown was charged with rape in the third degree after a probe into a series of incidents which occurred between May and July. Brown turned himself in on the charge Friday and was arraigned. He was remanded to the Chautauqua County Jail on $1,000 bail.