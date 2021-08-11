Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Recipes

In Search Of: Your favorite family recipe

By Jennifer Sheehan, The Morning Call
Posted by 
The Morning Call
The Morning Call
 8 days ago

Every family has them.

Maybe it’s that chocolate and peanut butter cup trifle your cousin always makes for family potlucks. Or maybe it’s your grandmother’s potato salad that simply is above all others.

We at The Recipe Exchange want your favorite family recipe. And share those stories — why these recipes make you think of those who have passed on or of happy times you had as a kid.

These family recipes can be for any kind of dish, from snacks and desserts to main courses.

Email: jsheehan@mcall.com . Put “Recipe Exchange” in the subject line and include your name and hometown.

Comments / 0

The Morning Call

The Morning Call

Allentown, PA
3K+
Followers
1K+
Post
941K+
Views
ABOUT

The Morning Call is a daily newspaper based in Allentown, Pennsylvania, in the United States. The Morning Call serves a nine-county region of eastern Pennsylvania and western New Jersey and is the largest circulation newspaper of the Lehigh Valley, the third most populous region of Pennsylvania.

 https://www.mcall.com/
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Family Recipes#Food Drink#The Recipe Exchange#Recipe Exchange#Tribune Content Agency#Llc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Recipes
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
Related
Recipesmyrecipes.com

I Discovered the Secret Ingredient for the World's Best Scrambled Eggs

I am one of those odd people who does not like to eat eggs unless they have been blended. So, when it comes to cooking them, I am not the person you should consider an expert when it comes to hard boiled or soft boiled, fried or over easy, poached or coddled or shirred. But you can bet your bottom dollar I am the woman to call about scrambled.
Recipestasteofhome.com

What Are Funeral Potatoes, Anyway?

If you’ve ever heard the term “funeral potatoes,” you may have immediately turned the other direction. But while it sounds like a somber dish with that name, that’s not necessarily the case. What are funeral potatoes exactly? Loaded with potatoes, cheese and sour cream, this classic casserole dish is quick...
Recipeseatwell101.com

8 Easy Ground Beef Recipe Ideas for Summer 

Ground Beef Recipe – Ground beef is a cheap and versatile ingredient that makes for the perfect weeknight meals, especially when you don’t want to spend hours in the kitchen in Summer. Easy to make and hearty, you’ll love every single bite of these ground beef recipes. Enjoy!. Ground Beef...
Recipescoastalbreezenews.com

Amish Recipes

Hello, Summer! We are certainly in the midst of it. Many folks are out of town. Some are taking it easy. Not as many are cooking at home. Too hot!. Speaking of cooking, I promised you some Amish recipes; there are thousands of them, and many different variations (plus different areas feature different selections). I’ll focus on Holmes, County, Ohio, which is said to have the largest number of Amish in the United States, followed by Lancaster, Pennsylvania.
Cook County, ILPosted by
30Seconds

Simple Amish Casserole Recipe: This 6-Ingredient Cheesy Amish Ground Beef Casserole Is Serious Comfort Food

With just six ingredients, this hearty Amish ground beef casserole recipe is a surefire winner for dinner. Amish food reflects influences of Swiss and German heritage, agrarian society and keeping to tradition. Creating and cooking filling meals is a hallmark of the Amish, so if you're in the need of serious comfort food, this simple Amish casserole recipe is sure to please.
RecipesFood Network

What Is the Best Cut of Steak?

Krissy is a Digital Culinary Production Fellow at Food Network. The butcher counter can be overwhelming, filled with what seems like countless options but very little information. While there is no such thing as the best cut of steak (it is really all about your preferences and how you are preparing it!), there are a few cuts that are widely considered top tier. Below, we get into the meaty differences, as well as how to choose the right cut for what you’re cooking.
Recipesthemanual.com

The Best Fried Chicken Recipe You Will Ever Make

As you know, we love all things fried chicken. It’s the ultimate comfort food no matter the day of the week, no matter the weather. We just can’t get enough of that golden brown and delicious chicken. The History of Fried Chicken. Europeans were the first to fry up chicken...
Recipesi am baker

Butter Swim Biscuits

Butter Swim Biscuits are buttermilk biscuits that are baked drenched in butter for a biscuit that has a crispy crust with a soft and fluffy inside. If these biscuits sound amazing (which they are), be sure to also try my Buttermilk Biscuits!. Butter Swim Biscuits. This recipe is from Simply...
RecipesPosted by
Mashed

Best Beef And Refried Bean Enchiladas Recipe

A great enchilada is one of those foods you could probably eat two or three times a week every week forever without ever getting tired of. And this recipe from chef, recipe developer, and registered dietician Kristen Carli will render not one but six amazing beef, bean, and cheese enchiladas. One of the best parts of the recipe, beyond the taste of the finished product? It's actually quite easy as long as you just take it step by step, yet the finished dish is beautiful and impressive and will look like you spent a lot more time and effort than you did.
Recipesrecipetineats.com

Sticky Honey Soy Baked Chicken

Honey Soy Baked Chicken is a good one for busy weeknights and lazy Sundays. Just mix up a simple honey-soy-garlic sauce, pour it over chicken and bake in the oven. It comes a sweet, salty, sticky chicken dinner – just the sort of flavours everybody loves!. Quick-to-prepare baked chicken recipes...
Recipessouthdadenewsleader.com

Summer into Fall Recipes

Even though it’s still a very hot Summer here in South Florida it’s nice to have thoughts of Fall. Who doesn’t love an easy chicken dish for dinner?. Top it off with a wonderful Fall-like dessert. These dishes are a perfect transition for all of us into Fall. The best part of both of these recipes is that they can be made in advance. Prepare the chicken dish in the morning, chill it, and bake it when you’re ready. Serve it with a side of pasta or rice and you will have a complete delicious dinner. The cranberry dessert is so simple and easy to prepare and can be served for any meal. It’s even nice to serve when you need a dessert to share and take to an event.
Recipesthejacksonpress.org

Gooey Butter Cake

If you’re looking for a simple dessert that will wow any crowd, look no further. This Gooey Butter Cake is easy to make and absolutely delicious!. additional powdered sugar for sprinkling (optional) Directions. Step 1. Preheat the oven to 350 degrees F and lightly spray a 9×13-inch baking dish with...
Dothan, ALDothan Eagle

Cookbook features 'Top Chef' winner's favorite recipes

On a back table at KBC on Foster Street, containers of spices and Duke’s Mayonnaise were going into individual boxes. KBC owner and chef Kelsey Barnard Clark talked as she signed copies of her new cookbook, “Southern Grit,” which would also go into the boxes. The boxes are for VIPs...
Recipesdashofsanity.com

Butter Chicken

Warm and cozy Butter Chicken is a great weeknight dinner. Tender chicken coated in a savory spiced sauce is a dinner your family will love. This creamy butter chicken recipe is one of my all-time favorites. It’s so easy you’ll want to keep the ingredients on hand because, once you try it, I know it will be in your regular dinner rotation.
RecipesWellness Mama

Healthy Chicken Tenders Recipe

Chicken tenders (or fingers, take your pick) are a kid (and adult) favorite, at least at our house. As with all of our favorite foods, I’ve found healthier alternatives to the traditional versions as we’ve adopted a healthier diet. Can Chicken Tenders Be a Health Food?. The first step to...
Recipeseatwell101.com

Cheesy Fajita Chicken Bake

Fajita Chicken Bake – Packed with flavor and so easy to throw together! This cheesy fajita chicken bake recipe is the perfect quick weeknight dinner. Loaded with juicy chicken, peppers, and gooey cheese, seasoned with fajita spices, and baked to crisp perfection, this quick fajita chicken casserole dinner is both wholesome and tasty. A sure crowd favorite!
Recipessaltandwind.com

Use Your Favorite Stone Fruit In This Grilled Peach Panzanella Salad Recipe

Use Your Favorite Stone Fruit In This Grilled Peach Panzanella Salad Recipe. Unbeknownst to me, I insulted everyone before the meal even began. I was cooking for my Florentine friends for the first time since moving there and was eager to use all the amazing Italian produce from the local Mercato. What I didn't know is that as much as Florentines are serious about fashion they're even more serious about food.

Comments / 0

Community Policy