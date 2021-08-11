In Search Of: Your favorite family recipe

Every family has them.

Maybe it’s that chocolate and peanut butter cup trifle your cousin always makes for family potlucks. Or maybe it’s your grandmother’s potato salad that simply is above all others.

We at The Recipe Exchange want your favorite family recipe. And share those stories — why these recipes make you think of those who have passed on or of happy times you had as a kid.

These family recipes can be for any kind of dish, from snacks and desserts to main courses.

Email: jsheehan@mcall.com . Put “Recipe Exchange” in the subject line and include your name and hometown.