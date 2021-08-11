Peter Rabbit 2: The Runaway
Cast: Rose Byrne, Domhnall Gleeson, Elizabeth Debicki, Margot Robbie, James Corden. In PETER RABBIT 2: THE RUNAWAY, the lovable rogue is back. Bea, Thomas, and the rabbits have created a makeshift family, but despite his best efforts, Peter can't seem to shake his mischievous reputation. Adventuring out of the garden, Peter finds himself in a world where his mischief is appreciated, but when his family risks everything to come looking for him, Peter must figure out what kind of bunny he wants to be.www.wral.com
