Heading into the trade deadline, an odd amount of Braves fans thought selling was a good idea. Perhaps the Ronald Acuña injury took the air out of that segment of the fanbase; that’s at least understandable, but those same people clearly weren’t paying attention to what was going on in New York. They were dealing with an equal amount of injury issues and had been playing miserable baseball for months. It was only a matter of time before they imploded, which they have over the last two weeks, and the Braves have taken advantage — mostly thanks to some key additions.