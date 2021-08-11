Win 1 of 10 in-season passes to Don’t Breathe 2

In the long history of utterly unnecessary horror sequels, a special place must be carved out for “Don’t Breathe 2.” The 2016 original was a nasty but serviceable home invasion thriller, directed with a modicum of skill by Fede Alvarez. However, if horror sequels (like comedy sequels) are plagued with the inherent difficulty of replicating the element of surprise so essential to their genre, a “Don’t Breathe” follow-up is in particular peril. Simply put, most of what made that film noteworthy was the ingenuity of its shocking twist, in which Norman Nordstrom (Stephen Lang), the blind homeowner who seemed the sympathetic victim of a sloppy home invasion, was revealed to be a far sicker puppy than any of the film’s ostensible villains. And thus, Alvarez and Rodo Sayagues’ script turns itself inside out midway through, causing the viewer to rethink their sympathies and assumptions.