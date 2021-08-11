Cancel
Win 1 of 10 in-season passes to Don't Breathe 2

Cover picture for the articleThanks to Sony Pictures Releasing, Moviehole has 10 x double passes up for grabs to DON’T BREATHE 2, In Cinemas from August 26. DON’T BREATHE 2 is set in the years following the initial deadly home invasion, where Norman Nordstrom lives in quiet solace until his past sins catch up to him.

Movies411mania.com

The Blind Man Unleashes Carnage in Don’t Breathe 2 Redband Trailer

A new trailer is online for Don’t Breathe 2, and it shows the Blind Man doing what he does best: kill invaders. Sony Pictures has released the redband trailer for the sequel, which you can see below. It features Stephen Lang’s Blind Man as he trains a young girl living with him and then, when people break into his home to kidnap the girl, fight tooth and nail against them.
MoviesPosted by
IndieWire

‘Don’t Breathe 2’ Review: This Torturous Home Invasion Sequel Hits the Spot

The inspiration for 2016’s low-budget sleeper hit “Don’t Breathe,” according to filmmaker Fede Alvarez, was to make a horror movie with an original storyline that used suspense in place of supernatural elements or excessive blood. In “Don’t Breathe 2,” the similarly deranged sequel, he has stayed true to those maxims, for the most part. There may be fewer truly gory moments in “Don’t Breathe 2” than in typical slasher fare, but they are just twisted enough to stick in the mind like a festering wound. Once again employing the reverse home invasion tale, one in which the invaders hardly live long...
TV & Videosmoviehole.net

Trailers : Kate, Annette, Don’t Breathe

After she’s poisoned, a ruthless criminal operative has less than 24 hours to exact revenge on her enemies and in the process forms an unexpected bond with the daughter of one of her past victims. On Netflix September 10. Annette. Los Angeles, today. Henry (Adam Driver) is a stand-up comedian...
Moviesflickeringmyth.com

It’s hammer time in the “dark AF” red band trailer for Don’t Breathe 2

2016’s Don’t Breathe was a really rather good tension riddled home-invasion horror which scared up over $150M at the global box-office, so as is the way with these things Stephen Lang is back as “The Blind Man”, only this time the film appears to be attempting a Man on Fire style retcon of the first film’s boogeyman, with the terrifying military veteran on a mission to rescue a kidnapped girl; take a look at the gruesome new trailer below…
MoviesHollywood News

Here’s the latest trailer for genre sequel ‘Don’t Breathe 2’

Don’t Breathe was one of my favourite films in the year it was release and would have been absolutely fine if there were no follow-up movies in the series at all. However, the feature was so well-received that a sequel is indeed inbound and there’s a brand new trailer doing the rounds online as the release date approaches.
Moviesnewyorkcitynews.net

How Do You Watch Don't Breathe 2 for free At-home

Sony's 2016 film Don't Breathe was a sleeper hit in the horror genre that was produced by horror legend Sam Raimi (also of 2004's Spider-Man 2 fame). The film grossed over $157 million from a mere budget of $10 million. Don't Breathe explored the thrilling story of a blind army...
Movieslrmonline.com

Two New Vignettes For The Horror Thriller Don’t Breathe 2

Friday the 13th is just a few days away! One of the people’s favorite things to do on this particular haunted day is to watch horror movies. So why not a new one? If able to visit your local theater then the choice should be Don’t Breathe 2. The sequel to the 2016 horror/thriller Don’t Breathe that was embraced by audiences and critics alike.
MoviesFANGORIA

Exclusive: Rodo Sayagues Talks Van Damme Influences On DON'T BREATHE 2

Rodo Sayagues is a man of many nightmares as Fede Álvarez’s co-writing partner on Evil Dead and Don’t Breathe, but it’s baby bird’s time to fly. Don’t Breathe 2 marks Sayagues’ directorial debut, born from a narrative that has many original fans pondering "hows" and "whys." You may remember Norman Nordstrom as the maniac with a sticky turkey baster from Don’t Breathe, now the protagonist of Don’t Breathe 2. Again, “protagonist.” Don’t read that as “hero,” which we’ll dive into shortly. Suffice it to say, Sayagues’ duties as screenwriter and director were no doubt cranked up to another difficulty level in terms of the character exploration taking place–one that centers on a monster given a second act.
Moviesthatshelf.com

Don’t Breathe 2’s Anti-Hero Problem

When James Cameron decided to swerve Arnold Schwarzenegger’s inhuman killing machine into a father figure in Terminator 2: Judgement Day, he had a hard time pitching the actor on it. In a recently published oral history of Terminator 2: Judgement Day, the director recounts Schwarzenegger’s hesitancy: “‘Jim, I have a big problem with the script.’ I said, ‘Well, what is it?’ And he said, ‘I don’t kill anybody.’ I said, ‘They’ll never see that coming. Nobody will guess it.'” Schwarzenegger eventually agreed and a classic was born. The T-800 that made Sarah Connor’s life a living hell, reprogrammed by the resistance in the future, now protects her only child, John. The switch worked spectacularly, and T2 became a smash-hit, grossing $520.9 million worldwide.
MoviesFANGORIA

Seeing Shades of Gray: Fede Álvarez On DON'T BREATHE 2

Tread carefully. Watch closely. And whatever you do, don’t breathe. In 2016 Fede Álvarez’s Don’t Breathe introduced Norman Nordstorm aka The Blind Man (Stephen Lang) and took audiences on a horrific, tension-fueled tour of his home. The surprise hit quickly launched discussions of a sequel and cemented Evil Dead (2013) director, Álvarez, as one of the most exciting new voices in horror. Five years later, Álvarez returns to the man in the dark, not as director, but co-writer on a project he sees as a crucial and complicated look into morality and all of its many shades of gray.
Moviesrue-morgue.com

Movie Review: Double blind largely pays off in “DON’T BREATHE 2”

Starring Stephen Lang, Madelyn Grace and Brendan Sexton III. To those concerned that the trailer for DON’T BREATHE 2 gives away all the best moments, let me reassure: It only gives away about half the best moments. But seriously, the sequel sufficiently recaptures the gritty, nasty style of its predecessor while adding some fresh wrinkles of its own, even as a few of them strain credibility in the home stretch.
Moviestheplaylist.net

‘Don’t Breathe 2’: A Bafflingly Ill-Advised, Wildly Incompetent Horror Sequel [Review]

In the long history of utterly unnecessary horror sequels, a special place must be carved out for “Don’t Breathe 2.” The 2016 original was a nasty but serviceable home invasion thriller, directed with a modicum of skill by Fede Alvarez. However, if horror sequels (like comedy sequels) are plagued with the inherent difficulty of replicating the element of surprise so essential to their genre, a “Don’t Breathe” follow-up is in particular peril. Simply put, most of what made that film noteworthy was the ingenuity of its shocking twist, in which Norman Nordstrom (Stephen Lang), the blind homeowner who seemed the sympathetic victim of a sloppy home invasion, was revealed to be a far sicker puppy than any of the film’s ostensible villains. And thus, Alvarez and Rodo Sayagues’ script turns itself inside out midway through, causing the viewer to rethink their sympathies and assumptions.

Comments / 0

