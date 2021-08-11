Win 1 of 10 in-season passes to Don’t Breathe 2

When James Cameron decided to swerve Arnold Schwarzenegger’s inhuman killing machine into a father figure in Terminator 2: Judgement Day, he had a hard time pitching the actor on it. In a recently published oral history of Terminator 2: Judgement Day, the director recounts Schwarzenegger’s hesitancy: “‘Jim, I have a big problem with the script.’ I said, ‘Well, what is it?’ And he said, ‘I don’t kill anybody.’ I said, ‘They’ll never see that coming. Nobody will guess it.'” Schwarzenegger eventually agreed and a classic was born. The T-800 that made Sarah Connor’s life a living hell, reprogrammed by the resistance in the future, now protects her only child, John. The switch worked spectacularly, and T2 became a smash-hit, grossing $520.9 million worldwide.
