Coronavirus Updates: CDC panel to consider booster shots

A CDC advisory panel is expected to meet Friday to discuss whether to formally recommend booster shots for the severely immune-compromised.

It comes as COVID cases continue to rise across the country and experts weigh if extra shots are necessary.

Experts say the number of vaccinated people hospitalized with COVID has risen sharply since the spring, but that doesn't mean the vaccines are ineffective.

Breakthrough cases are still relatively uncommon, however, experts say they will increase as more people are vaccinated.

Here are more of today's headlines:

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention urged all pregnant women Wednesday to get the COVID-19 vaccine as hospitals in hot spots around the U.S. see disturbing numbers of unvaccinated mothers-to-be seriously ill with the virus. Expectant women run a higher risk of severe illness and pregnancy complications from the coronavirus, including perhaps miscarriages and stillbirths. But their vaccination rates are low, with only about 23% having received at least one dose, according to CDC data.

More than 30 businesses in New York City are now requiring proof of vaccination for entry as part of Mayor Bill de Blasio's "Key to NYC" plan to mandate vaccines for most indoor activities. The mayor praised these early adopters, calling them public health heroes.

"Their leadership and fast action sends a powerful message: New Yorkers will do everything in our power to keep each other safe and defeat COVID-19," he said. "Mass vaccination is the only way to stop the spread, and these businesses are giving New Yorkers more reasons than ever to protect themselves and their communities. I'm proud to stand with them."

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention estimates that more than 1 million people who have received the Moderna or Pfizer vaccine have gone back for an unauthorized third booster shot . Florida is among the states reporting the highest number of people opting for a booster shot, followed by Ohio, California, Illinois and Tennessee. The estimated 1.1 million, included in an internal CDC briefing document reviewed by ABC News, likely is an undercount because although it counts Moderna and Pfizer shot recipients it ignores people who may have received the one-shot Johnson & Johnson vaccine and got another shot.

An Arizona mom's worst fear came true when her 5-year-old daughter tested positive for COVID-19 two weeks after her school year started. Heidi Kim's 5-year-old daughter, Irene, is in kindergarten and her 8-year-old daughter, Rosalind, is in third grade at EduPrize charter school in Queens Creek, Arizona. Kim homeschooled both of her children during the 2020 school year due to Arizona's high COVID-19 rates and to protect close friends and family that were high risk for COVID-19. This year, Kim and her husband made the decision to send their children to school on July 21 in hopes that a vaccine would soon be available for children and allow for Kim to return to work.

"I was really nervous about sending them back there, but I had hoped maybe in September they would be eligible for the vaccine," Kim told "Good Morning America." "I had hoped it would just be the month and a few extra weeks depending when it comes."

Sen. Rand Paul, a Kentucky Republican, has been suspended from YouTube for seven days over a video claiming that masks are ineffective in fighting Covid-19, according to a YouTube spokesperson.

"This resulted in a first strike on the channel, which means it can't upload content for a week, per our longstanding three strikes policy," the spokesperson said. "We apply our policies consistently across the platform, regardless of speaker or political views, and we make exceptions for videos that have additional context such as countervailing views from local health authorities."

Dr. Anthony Fauci, the nation's top infectious disease expert, said he supports a COVID-19 vaccine for American educators . Fauci's comments come after Randi Weingarten, president of American Federation of Teachers union, said on Sunday that she personally supports a vaccine mandate for educators.

"I'm going to upset some people on this, but I think we should," Fauci said Tuesday on MSNBC when asked if COVID-19 shots should be required for teachers. "We've had 600,000-plus deaths, and we are in a major surge now as we're going into the fall, into the school season. This is very serious business."

On a typical day, you can find Jennifer Steenburg walking the halls of Memorial Hermann Southwest Hospital with joy paired with a gleaming smile. That smile, however, has since faded as a new wave of the virus sweeps through Houston. The suffering and death associated with the COVID-19 pandemic often plays out behind closed doors. Sick patients fight to recover in hospital beds, and doctors and nurses see their pain up close.

MORE CORONAVIRUS COVID-19 COVERAGE