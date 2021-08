KIRSITS, John W. “Jack,” “Duke,” 77, who worked as a systems engineer for IBM, died Nov. 20, 2019. Mr. Kirsits is survived by his wife, Jo Ann K. Rizzo Kirsits, and his sister, Beverly A. Gibbs. He was preceded in death by his parents Louise (nee Stoker) and John Kirsits. There will be no prior visitation. A memorial Mass will […]