Is there anything that whips up the fervor of mistrust in the average consumer more than a recipe change to a monolithic soft drink? We’re decades removed from the disaster of New Coke at this point, and it’s still so deeply embedded in our cultural memory that it can make celebrity cameos in the likes of Netflix’s Stranger Things. Consumers get deeply attached to brands with millions of dollars in marketing stacked behind them, and you can never count on an average consumer to be truly objective when tasting something new. People don’t want new—not really. They may claim to want it, but what they really want 90% of the time is something comfortably familiar.