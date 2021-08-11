Nearly 1,000 Mississippi school students test positive for COVID-19 in past week

Nearly 1,000 Mississippi school students have tested positive for COVID-19 so far in August, according to numbers released by the state Department of Health. All K-12 schools in Mississippi are required to make weekly reports of COVID-19 cases and related data and submit them to the Mississippi State Department of Health. The reports include the number of positive COVID-19 cases among students, teachers and staff, the number of outbreaks and the number of teachers and students in quarantine.