Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Mississippi State

Nearly 1,000 Mississippi school students test positive for COVID-19 in past week

By Angela Williams
WDSU
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNearly 1,000 Mississippi school students have tested positive for COVID-19 so far in August, according to numbers released by the state Department of Health. All K-12 schools in Mississippi are required to make weekly reports of COVID-19 cases and related data and submit them to the Mississippi State Department of Health. The reports include the number of positive COVID-19 cases among students, teachers and staff, the number of outbreaks and the number of teachers and students in quarantine.

www.wdsu.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Mississippi Coronavirus
State
Mississippi State
City
Mississippi State, MS
Local
Mississippi Education
Local
Mississippi Government
Local
Mississippi Health
IN THIS ARTICLE
#K 12 School#Covid 19#Msdh
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Education
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
NewsBreak
Department of Health
Related
Foreign PolicyPosted by
The Hill

Chaos mars Afghan evacuation efforts; Biden criticism builds

Violence on the road to Kabul’s airport and chaos at the gates are hampering efforts to evacuate Americans and vulnerable Afghans looking to flee the country following the Taliban takeover. Adding to the mayhem is mixed messaging from the State Department, which is urging Americans and those with travel documents...

Comments / 0

Community Policy