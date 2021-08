George Will’s recent column implied that the science of global warming is still murky, and is not a problem that we need to take seriously as a threat. Nothing could be further from the truth. The recent UN report unequivocally concluded that climate change is caused by human activity and will have increasingly catastrophic impacts unless we change our current course of fossil fuel use. Most reasonable people would conclude that scientists who spend their careers studying climate are likely to be more knowledgeable than a journalist who has read a few contrarian articles. Every few weeks we are getting very visible warning signals that we must deal with global warming with a sense of urgency — the Arctic cold last winter, the record setting fires of last summer, Houston experiencing “thousand year floods” every couple of years, etc.