Robbing the soil, 1: Commons and classes before capitalism

Mii dash onjishkawabiyaang. the forward toward change. We are water, we are stone, we are made of liquid and bone. The stories we learn from the land are the lessons needed to survive. Anishinaabe tradition includes many kinds of stories: stories that recount the news, stories intended to teach, stories of history and challenges, stories of healing, and stories of relationships and resilience. Some of these stories, dibaajimowinan, are ones we tell every day, carry with us in memory and talk about, like books and pictures or other things that help us communicate and collect observations. Some of these stories, aadizookaanag, are known to have a life of their own, a way of evolving while staying true to their original form. The oldest Anishinaabe storytellers are stones and sturgeon, a reminder that stories are found in the earth and on the water. The best stories are doorways to other times and places, ways of being connected to our past, present, and future all at once. Telling your own story, your family story, your community story, and the story of the place you steward and are sustained by, is a way of being alive. Some might say without these stories of ourselves, our ability to live on earth will be compromised.