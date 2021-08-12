Coronavirus updates in Central Texas: Wednesday stats tracker

Editor's note: This blog is no longer being updated. Click here for Thursday's blog.

KVUE is keeping you updated with the latest coronavirus and COVID-19 news in the Austin area.

Scroll down for the top headlines and latest updates in KVUE's Aug. 11 live blog.

COVID-19 numbers:

Texas: More than 2.7 million cases have been reported in the state, and more than 52,500 people in Texas have died, according to the Texas Department of State Health Services .

More than 2.7 million cases have been reported in the state, and more than 52,500 people in Texas have died, according to the Texas Department of State Health Services . Central Texas counties: Austin-Travis County : The seven-day moving average of new admissions is 84, and an average of 539 people are hospitalized. The seven-day moving average for new cases is 381. Since the beginning of the pandemic, at least 93,922 cases have been reported and at least 907 people have died. Hays County : There are currently 1,968 active cases and 43 people are currently hospitalized (37 unvaccinated, six vaccinated). Since the beginning of the pandemic, at least 22,268 confirmed cases have been reported and at least 286 people have died. At least 20,014 people have recovered from the virus. Williamson County : There are 282 new cases, and 12% of hospital beds are available and 1% of ICU beds are available. Since the beginning of the pandemic, at least 46,496 cases have been reported in the county and at least 504 people have died.



For a look at COVID-19 data across all of the state's counties, click here .

Updates:

5:45 p.m. – Travis County reported three more COVID-19 deaths on Wednesday along with 533 new confirmed cases, bringing the total to 93,922 cases and 907 deaths since the start of the pandemic. At least 90,257 people have recovered from the virus.

Travis County currently has 596 people hospitalized with COVID-19, with 198 in the ICU and 132 on ventilators.

5:40 p.m. – Hays County reported three new COVID-19 deaths on Wednesday, a Buda man in his 70s, a Dripping Springs man in his 90s and a Mountain City man in his 80s. Officials also reported 161 new confirmed cases along with one new hospitalization and 10 new hospital discharges. There are 145 additional people considered recovered.

3:30 p.m. – Texas reported 14,214 new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday, with the seven-day average at 10,332 new cases per day over the past week – up 12% from a week ago and up 691% from a month ago. There were 112 new COVID-19-related deaths statewide on Wednesday, bringing the total to 52,667 since the start of the pandemic. There are 10,463 COVID-19 patients in Texas hospitals, the most since Feb. 3, up 36% from a week ago and up 398% from a month ago.

In the Austin area (Bastrop, Hays, Travis and Williamson counties), the daily case average is at 853 new cases per day over the past week – down 3% from a week ago and up 871% from a month ago. The Austin area is back over 15% of hospital capacity taken COVID-19 patients for the first time since Jan. 22, with 654 COVID-19 patients in Austin-area hospitals. There are six available staffed ICU beds in the Austin area, up two from Tuesday. There are 226 COVID-19 patients in Austin-area ICUs, taking up 45% of ICU capacity. Local hospital admissions are at an average of 84 per day over the past week.

7 a.m. – Austin ISD's mask mandate goes into effect today for anyone on district property. Superintendent Dr. Stephanie Elizalde said nearly 350 parents re-enrolled their children from virtual learning back to in-person instruction as a direct result of the mask mandate.

AISD's mandate defies Gov. Greg Abbott's ban on mask mandates. Elizalde told KVUE it was not a decision she made lightly . She also said the mandate will stay in place as long as Austin is in Stage 5 of the COVID-19 risk-based guidelines, but it could remain after that.

The first day of classes for AISD is Tuesday, Aug. 17.

WATCH: Austin area seeing increase in pediatric COVID-19 hospital admissions

PEOPLE ARE ALSO READING:

restaurants

dozen

cornyn

leand