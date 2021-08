The Atlanta Hawks yesterday announced the team has signed guard Trae Young to a contract extension, which begins with the 2022-23 season. “This is a great day for the Hawks franchise and the city of Atlanta. Trae is a special player and person who from Day One, embraced being a leader on the court and in our community. We are excited to have him as the cornerstone of our program long-term as we work toward our goal of bringing a championship to Atlanta,” said Hawks President of Basketball Operations/General Manager Travis Schlenk.