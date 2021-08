After trying several sports in her youth, Shelby Jensen finally found her niche at fencing where she could compete at the highest level. (Photo courtesy Shelby Jensen) At just 20 years of age, Shelby Jensen will be one of the younger athletes competing at the Tokyo Paralympic Games next month. Jensen competes in para-fencing which is like fencing except done in wheelchairs. After several hours per day of practice over the last few years, the hard work has finally paid off. The Millcreek native has competed at national and even international levels, but this will be her first time in the Paralympics.