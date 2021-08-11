White named Bee’s top male athlete

VERMILLION – Colby Keegan has been named as Assistant Athletic Director for Sports Medicine for the University of South Dakota. Keegan, who joined the Coyotes’ athletic training staff in 2018, takes over for Bruce Fischbach, who retired earlier this summer after 34 years at USD.He will oversee a staff of five full-time trainers and three graduate assistants. Remaining in their previous full-time roles are women’s basketball trainer Kylea Sheley and men’s basketball trainer Mo McCrone. Three new full-time trainers have been added: Zach James, who will oversee training for Coyote Football; Rachel Thiner, who will work primarily with the volleyball and tennis teams, and Mandy McCarthy, who will primarily work with USD’s track & field and swimming & diving teams.