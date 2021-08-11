Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
College Sports

White named Bee’s top male athlete

clarencebee.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNo matter which of his three sports was underway at the time this past year, chances were Garrett White was poised to make a big play. White, a standout on the football gridiron, basketball court and baseball diamond, had the innate ability – honed by hours of practice – to be ready to make the most of any situation that […]

www.clarencebee.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Baseball Diamond#Football
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
Vermillion, SDdrgnews.com

Keegan Named To Lead USD’s Athletic Training Staff

VERMILLION – Colby Keegan has been named as Assistant Athletic Director for Sports Medicine for the University of South Dakota. Keegan, who joined the Coyotes’ athletic training staff in 2018, takes over for Bruce Fischbach, who retired earlier this summer after 34 years at USD.He will oversee a staff of five full-time trainers and three graduate assistants. Remaining in their previous full-time roles are women’s basketball trainer Kylea Sheley and men’s basketball trainer Mo McCrone. Three new full-time trainers have been added: Zach James, who will oversee training for Coyote Football; Rachel Thiner, who will work primarily with the volleyball and tennis teams, and Mandy McCarthy, who will primarily work with USD’s track & field and swimming & diving teams.
Soccernorthwestgeorgianews.com

HPU's Bottomley named Big South female athlete of year

Aug. 9—CHARLOTTE — High Point University volleyball standout Abby Bottomley was named the Big South Conference Female Athlete of the Year for the 2020-21 season, the conference announced Monday. The candidates for the annual award consist of the players of the year from each sport. The winner is chosen by...
Michigan StateTraverse City Record-Eagle

Glen Lake's Hogan named 2021 Record-Eagle Male Athlete of Year

MAPLE CITY — There aren’t too many 6-foot-4, 205-pound sprinters in the state of Michigan. Glen Lake’s Finn Hogan knows that just by looking at photos of the starting line at the state track meet — and even football coaches at Central Michigan University laughed when Hogan told them what events he was competing in.
Sportsnevadasportsnet.com

Dillan Shrum, Sadaria McAlister named Wolf Pack's top senior athletes

Nevada baseball player Dillan Shrum and Wolf Pack softball standout Sadaria McAlister were named the 2020-21 Doc Martie & Ruth I. Russell Award winners as the school's top male and female senior student-athletes. The awards are named for J.E. “Doc” Martie, a former Nevada men's basketball coach and administrator, and...
Plymouth, MAPatriot Ledger

Middleboro's Amber White gets call to BSU Athletics Hall of Fame

When Amber White transferred from Plymouth State to Bridgewater State University following her freshman year, she was unsure if she would continue playing softball. But as it turned out, switching schools ended up revitalizing her career. Despite some initial hesitancy, the former Middleboro High standout stuck with the sport and...
North Tonawanda, NYkentonbee.com

NT’s Miranto named Ken-Ton’s female athlete of the year

They don’t make three-sport athletes like they used to. But North Tonawanda’s Kylie Miranto begs to differ. A three-time All-Niagara Frontier League selection in soccer, a key contributor in basketball, and one of the girls lacrosse team’s biggest stars, Miranto was able to secure Ken-Ton’s female athlete of the year award by doing a little bit of everything. “Kylie is […]
Sportsonfocus.news

Nominations WANTED: Summer’s Top OnFocus Athlete, Top Team

With the fall sports season set to begin in a matter of days, we would like to celebrate area athletes and teams for top summer performances. We can use your help!. Know an athlete or team who you’d like to nominate as the summer’s best of the best?. OnFocus Summer...
Hayward, CAcsueastbay.edu

Allison Kern Named Cal State East Bay's Athletic Director

After a nationwide search, Allison Kern has been named as the Associate Vice President/Director of Athletics for Cal State East Bay. “I am thrilled to be joining Cal State East Bay,” said Kern. “Everyone I met during the interview process is incredibly invested in the university’s mission and student success.”
Lancaster, NYlancasterbee.com

Lancaster’s Rupp named Legends athletics director

As if Eric Rupp’s importance to Lancaster’s athletics department wasn’t already stated, he just placed another feather in his cap. As former Legends’ athletics director Brian Wild slides back into teaching duties, Rupp will add athletics director to his list of roles, outside of coaching the varsity football team. “I’m grateful for the opportunity. Lancaster has a long track record […]
Houghton, MImichigantechhuskies.com

Laura De Marchi named GLIAC Women's Scholar-Athlete of the Year

HOUGHTON, Mich. – Laura De Marchi from the Michigan Tech volleyball team has been named the 2021 GLIAC Women's Scholar-Athlete of the Year, the league office announced on Friday (Aug. 13). De Marchi holds a 3.83 grade-point average in biomedical engineering while also pursuing a degree in electrical engineering with...
NBAchatsports.com

Cavs: Just 2 players on The Athletic’s Top 125 players list

Collin Sexton, Cleveland Cavaliers. (Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images) The Cleveland Cavaliers have not done much winning over the past few seasons, as injuries and a talent exodus left this team in a rebuilding state. Even so, the Cavs have managed to retain a few talented players and draft a few more, giving them a core with which to build on.
NFLrocketcitynow.com

K.J. Smith named Big South Conference Male Scholar-Athletes of the Year again

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — North Alabama defensive back K.J. Smith (Perry, Ga.) has been voted the 2020-21 Big South Conference Male Scholar-Athletes of the Year, it was announced today by the league office. The Male Scholar-Athlete of the Year is voted on by the Big South Sports Information Directors from a pool of each sport's Scholar-Athlete winner announced during the regular-season.
BaseballDaily News-Record

DeLauter Named Cape's Top Prospect

CAPE COD, Mass. – This past week, James Madison outfielder and pitcher Chase DeLauter was named the Cape Cod Baseball League’s Most Outstanding Pro Prospect, by the CCBL. DeLauter was a Cape Cod League All-Star. And throughout the summer for the Orleans Firebirds, DeLauter batted .298 with nine homers, which was tied for most in the Cape. He also drove in 21 runs and scored 27.
Lancaster, NYlancasterbee.com

Lancaster’s Mansell, Jelonek share L/D Male Athlete of the Year

What a year it was for Lancaster’s athletics department. In total, the Legends had eight Section VI championship teams. But two names on the boys side of the department made waves like no other this year. For Jason Mansell, it was his coronation. The quarterback of the football team, a top guard on the basketball team and the baseball team’s […]
NFLssuathletics.com

Defensive Lineman Cam Brown Named To 2021 BCFHOF Watch List

ATLANTA Ga. – Savannah State defensive lineman Cameron (Cam) M. Brown has been named to the 2021 Black College Football Player of the Year Award watch list, the organization announced in a press release on Aug. 17. During the historic 2019 season, Brown recorded 23 total tackles, 4.5 tackles for...
Tonawanda, NYkentonbee.com

Tonawanda’s Hollock wins Ken-Ton male athlete of the year

What a year it was for Tonawanda’s Hunter Hollock. Despite COVID- 19’s chokehold on the 2020-21 school year, the senior made many memories for the Warriors. With the success he had in soccer, football, and outdoor track and field, Hollock was able to earn Ken-Ton’s male athlete of the year award. Through the COVID protocols, wearing masks in games and […]

Comments / 0

Community Policy